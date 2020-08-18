TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,085 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 98,890 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $63,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 60.6% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 6.8% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.4% in the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 18,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,468,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 20,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,078,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

TYL traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $341.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,194. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $245.00 and a twelve month high of $382.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $352.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $331.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.76.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $271.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.40 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 16.96%. Tyler Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TYL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Tyler Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $335.92.

In other news, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 12,361 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.59, for a total value of $4,642,667.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 209,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,652,677.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 1,099 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.30, for a total value of $409,157.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 83,047 shares in the company, valued at $30,918,398.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,493 shares of company stock worth $23,548,683 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

