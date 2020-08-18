TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 631,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,450 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 4.06% of Addus Homecare worth $58,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Addus Homecare during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Addus Homecare during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Addus Homecare during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Addus Homecare by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Addus Homecare during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 95.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP David W. Tucker sold 2,319 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total value of $226,288.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,783.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Darby Anderson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total transaction of $593,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,171,129.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 483,319 shares of company stock valued at $45,593,188. 20.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on ADUS. BidaskClub cut shares of Addus Homecare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Addus Homecare from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Sidoti boosted their price target on shares of Addus Homecare from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Addus Homecare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Addus Homecare from $103.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.50.

NASDAQ ADUS traded up $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,282. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Addus Homecare Co. has a one year low of $43.13 and a one year high of $106.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.78 and its 200-day moving average is $86.87.

Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $184.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.85 million. Addus Homecare had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 8.38%. Equities analysts expect that Addus Homecare Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

