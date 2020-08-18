Timothy M. Kohl Sells 25,000 Shares of Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) Stock

Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) President Timothy M. Kohl sold 25,000 shares of Marten Transport stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total transaction of $463,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Timothy M. Kohl also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 14th, Timothy M. Kohl sold 15,000 shares of Marten Transport stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total transaction of $279,300.00.

Shares of Marten Transport stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.34. 242,880 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,728. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.54. Marten Transport, Ltd has a 52 week low of $10.67 and a 52 week high of $20.13.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $212.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.80 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 10.61%. As a group, research analysts expect that Marten Transport, Ltd will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.86%.

MRTN has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Loop Capital raised shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.33 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.33 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Marten Transport from $18.00 to $19.33 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.83.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marten Transport by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Marten Transport by 0.6% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 101,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Marten Transport by 136.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Marten Transport by 3.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in Marten Transport by 4.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.94% of the company’s stock.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

