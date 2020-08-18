TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd cut its stake in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,031,865 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 230,186 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd owned approximately 0.09% of TJX Companies worth $52,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 116,510 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $7,115,000 after purchasing an additional 54,946 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 31.3% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,833 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 68.1% during the first quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 4,236 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 18.6% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,103 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hendershot Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 237,875 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $11,373,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Rosemary T. Berkery acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.30 per share, for a total transaction of $165,900.00. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on TJX. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Nomura Instinet boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.15.

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded down $1.96 on Tuesday, reaching $57.45. 7,806,678 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,549,483. TJX Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.72 and a fifty-two week high of $64.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.77 and its 200-day moving average is $52.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.82 billion, a PE ratio of 41.93, a P/E/G ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.56). TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 31.29%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue was down 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

