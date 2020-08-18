TokenPay (TPAY) Price Hits $0.0668 on Exchanges

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded down 17.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. During the last seven days, TokenPay has traded 19.7% lower against the US dollar. One TokenPay coin can currently be bought for $0.0668 or 0.00000554 BTC on major exchanges. TokenPay has a market capitalization of $1.43 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TokenPay alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00048944 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12,237.22 or 1.01414414 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002314 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000611 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00167879 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001319 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000062 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00004555 BTC.

TokenPay Coin Profile

TokenPay is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 21,434,104 coins and its circulating supply is 21,434,091 coins. The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay

Buying and Selling TokenPay

TokenPay can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TokenPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TokenPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TokenPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.