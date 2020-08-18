Tokio Marine Holdings (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Tokio Marine Holdings (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 86.3% from the July 15th total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 30.0 days.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TOTZF shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Tokio Marine from $2.00 to $2.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC raised shares of Tokio Marine from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Tokio Marine from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TOTZF traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.75. 2,220 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,562. Tokio Marine has a 1 year low of $1.07 and a 1 year high of $5.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.62.

