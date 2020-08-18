Tokio Marine Holdings (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on Aug 18th, 2020

Tokio Marine Holdings (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a growth of 51.7% from the June 15th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 25.1 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TOTZF shares. CIBC upgraded shares of Tokio Marine from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Tokio Marine from $2.00 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Tokio Marine from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TOTZF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.75. 2,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,562. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.62. Tokio Marine has a one year low of $1.07 and a one year high of $5.28.

About Tokio Marine

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Tokio Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokio Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.