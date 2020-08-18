Tokio Marine Holdings (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Tokio Marine Holdings (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a growth of 51.7% from the June 15th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 25.1 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TOTZF shares. CIBC upgraded shares of Tokio Marine from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Tokio Marine from $2.00 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Tokio Marine from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TOTZF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.75. 2,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,562. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.62. Tokio Marine has a one year low of $1.07 and a one year high of $5.28.

