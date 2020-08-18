Tokio Marine Holdings (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) Short Interest Down 15.2% in May

Tokio Marine Holdings (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a decline of 15.2% from the April 30th total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 50.3 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TOTZF. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Tokio Marine from $2.00 to $2.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC raised Tokio Marine from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Tokio Marine from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th.

Shares of Tokio Marine stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $1.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,562. Tokio Marine has a 52-week low of $1.07 and a 52-week high of $5.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.62.

