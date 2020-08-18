Tokio Marine Holdings (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) Short Interest Down 17.4% in February

Posted by on Aug 18th, 2020

Tokio Marine Holdings (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a decline of 17.4% from the January 31st total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Tokio Marine from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. CIBC upgraded Tokio Marine from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Tokio Marine from $2.00 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of TOTZF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,562. Tokio Marine has a 52 week low of $1.07 and a 52 week high of $5.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.62.

Tokio Marine Company Profile

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Tokio Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokio Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.