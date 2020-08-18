TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR (OTCMKTS:TOELY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,700 shares, a growth of 25.3% from the April 30th total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS TOELY traded up $0.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $67.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,607. TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR has a twelve month low of $36.42 and a twelve month high of $71.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.86.

TOELY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th.

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, North America, Europe, South Korea, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Semiconductor Production Equipment segment offers coaters/developers, plasma etch systems, and single wafer deposition systems and cleaning systems used in wafer processing; wafer probers used in wafer testing process; and electrochemical deposition systems and wafer bonders/debonders used in packaging processes.

