Total SA (NYSE:TOT) Holdings Lifted by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,832 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,778 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Total were worth $5,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Total by 563.3% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 723 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Total in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Total by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 775 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Total in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Total by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 869 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Total from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. CIBC upgraded Total to an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Monday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Total in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

NYSE TOT traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.96. 2,852,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,004,595. The stock has a market cap of $102.75 billion, a PE ratio of -30.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 124.30 and a beta of 0.64. Total SA has a one year low of $22.13 and a one year high of $56.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.64 and a 200-day moving average of $38.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $25.73 billion for the quarter. Total had a positive return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Total SA will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

