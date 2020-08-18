Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Short Interest Up 19.0% in March

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,887,200 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the March 15th total of 1,585,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 55.8 days.

A number of analysts recently commented on TRMLF shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Tourmaline Oil from $21.25 to $28.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. CIBC boosted their target price on Tourmaline Oil from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Tourmaline Oil from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Tourmaline Oil from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TRMLF traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.09. 11,271 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,178. Tourmaline Oil has a 52 week low of $4.69 and a 52 week high of $13.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.02.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

