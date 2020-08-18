Towerstream Co. (OTCMKTS:TWER) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Towerstream Co. (OTCMKTS:TWER) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the March 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of TWER traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.25. 1,108 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,395. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.46 and a 200 day moving average of $0.44. Towerstream has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $2.00.

About Towerstream

Towerstream Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed wireless broadband services over a wireless network transmitting over regulated and unregulated radio spectrum to commercial customers in the United States. Its wireless broadband service supports bandwidth on demand, wireless redundancy, virtual private networks, disaster recovery, bundled data, and video services.

