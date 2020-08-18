Towerstream Co. (OTCMKTS:TWER) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Towerstream Co. (OTCMKTS:TWER) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the March 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of TWER traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.25. 1,108 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,395. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.46 and a 200 day moving average of $0.44. Towerstream has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $2.00.
