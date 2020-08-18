Track Group Inc (OTCMKTS:TRCK) Short Interest Up 17.1% in May

Track Group Inc (OTCMKTS:TRCK) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 17.1% from the May 14th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

TRCK stock remained flat at $$0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday. 625 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,942. Track Group has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.38.

About Track Group

Track Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets location tracking devices; and develops and sells various related software, services, accessories, networking solutions, and monitoring applications. The company's products and services include a portfolio of hardware and software applications, including ReliAlert XC3, a GPS device that enables agencies to track offender movements and communicate directly with offenders through a patented on-board two/three-way voice communication technology; Shadow, an offender tracking device with 3G compliant; TrackerPAL, a cloud-based monitoring system; and TrackerPAL Mobile, a mobile application of the TrackerPAL software for Android and iOS devices.

