Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $155.25

Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $155.25 and last traded at $153.02, with a volume of 888425 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $153.58.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TSCO shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $138.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.44.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.04.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 45.25% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 29.91%.

In other news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 14,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.29, for a total transaction of $1,768,984.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,508,979.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edna Morris sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.46, for a total value of $722,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,494.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. State Street Corp lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,405,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $457,055,000 after acquiring an additional 157,206 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 100.4% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 3,493,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $295,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,004 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 25,080.8% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,475,201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $293,828,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461,400 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 14.7% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,100,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $177,599,000 after acquiring an additional 269,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,906,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $160,890,000 after acquiring an additional 16,152 shares during the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company Profile (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

