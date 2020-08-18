Traders Purchase Large Volume of Meredith Put Options (NYSE:MDP)

Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 966 put options on the company. This is an increase of 928% compared to the average daily volume of 94 put options.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark downgraded Meredith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Meredith from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Meredith from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.33.

Get Meredith alerts:

MDP stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.29. 22,087 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,498. Meredith has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $45.29. The company has a market capitalization of $656.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.33). Meredith had a positive return on equity of 27.06% and a negative net margin of 8.23%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDP. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Meredith in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,077,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of Meredith by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 20,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 8,237 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Meredith by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 29,146 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Meredith by 26.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Meredith during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meredith Company Profile

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

Further Reading: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Meredith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meredith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.