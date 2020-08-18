Trexquant Investment LP Acquires 27,217 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,217 shares during the period. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet accounts for approximately 0.5% of Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.11% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $6,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Iberiabank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000.

Shares of OLLI stock traded up $3.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $107.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,100,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,592,594. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $28.83 and a 1-year high of $110.17. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.77, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.05.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $349.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Scott Osborne sold 4,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.70, for a total value of $433,291.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,654.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $54.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective (up from $82.00) on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $102.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.13.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

