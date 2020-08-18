Trexquant Investment LP Acquires 27,217 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,217 shares during the period. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet accounts for approximately 0.5% of Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.11% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $6,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Iberiabank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000.
Shares of OLLI stock traded up $3.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $107.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,100,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,592,594. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $28.83 and a 1-year high of $110.17. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.77, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.05.
In other news, VP Scott Osborne sold 4,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.70, for a total value of $433,291.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,654.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $54.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective (up from $82.00) on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $102.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.13.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Profile
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.
Featured Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?
Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.