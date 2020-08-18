Trexquant Investment LP Acquires 59,942 Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 60.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,942 shares during the period. Mondelez International accounts for about 0.6% of Trexquant Investment LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $8,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 34.0% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 29,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 7,383 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 20.2% in the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 5.8% in the second quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 237,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,127,000 after buying an additional 12,972 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 5,332.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 361,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,504,000 after buying an additional 355,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 27.5% in the second quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 7,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $56.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,856,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,630,387. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.86. Mondelez International Inc has a 12-month low of $41.19 and a 12-month high of $59.96. The firm has a market cap of $79.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.62.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 46.15%.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.24.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 233,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $12,939,048.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,348.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 482,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total value of $26,847,284.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,748.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,876,741 shares of company stock worth $160,211,881. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

