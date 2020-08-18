Trexquant Investment LP Acquires New Position in Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 34,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,975,000. Okta makes up approximately 0.5% of Trexquant Investment LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Okta by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 418,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,253,000 after acquiring an additional 128,914 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Okta by 215.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in Okta by 120.8% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Okta by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Okta by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OKTA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Okta from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Okta in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Okta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Okta from $131.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Okta from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Okta has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.11.

In other Okta news, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.13, for a total transaction of $10,006,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 66,932 shares in the company, valued at $13,395,101.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 1,488 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.62, for a total value of $276,202.56. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,741.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 508,696 shares of company stock valued at $101,633,879 in the last quarter. 12.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $199.73. 1,803,329 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,886,741. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. Okta Inc has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $226.89. The company has a market cap of $24.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.58 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $209.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.09.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. Okta had a negative return on equity of 44.99% and a negative net margin of 33.34%. The company had revenue of $182.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Okta Inc will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Okta Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

