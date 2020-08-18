Trexquant Investment LP Boosts Position in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 167.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,380 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,458 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $5,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAX. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Baxter International by 1,338.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 240,918 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $20,145,000 after acquiring an additional 224,169 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in Baxter International by 8.3% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,971 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in Baxter International in the first quarter worth about $125,000. Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new stake in Baxter International in the first quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Baxter International by 18.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,457 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Baxter International news, Director James R. Gavin III sold 14,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total transaction of $1,287,422.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,618 shares in the company, valued at $3,769,031.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total value of $124,425.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,398 shares in the company, valued at $2,936,264.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,482 shares of company stock worth $7,901,355. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $83.70. 2,583,932 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,188,495. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.59 and its 200-day moving average is $86.38. Baxter International Inc has a 12 month low of $69.10 and a 12 month high of $95.19. The stock has a market cap of $42.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.07). Baxter International had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Baxter International’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Baxter International Inc will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Baxter International’s payout ratio is presently 29.61%.

BAX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on Baxter International from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Baxter International from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Baxter International from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.72.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

