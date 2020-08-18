Trexquant Investment LP Boosts Stake in Slack (NYSE:WORK)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in Slack (NYSE:WORK) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 212,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares during the quarter. Slack accounts for about 0.5% of Trexquant Investment LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Slack were worth $6,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Slack by 88.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,488,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,939,000 after acquiring an additional 696,835 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Slack during the first quarter valued at $743,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Slack by 78.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 993,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,660,000 after acquiring an additional 436,897 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Slack during the second quarter valued at $1,989,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Slack by 12.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 332,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,350,000 after acquiring an additional 36,850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 44,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew Braccia sold 184,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total value of $7,381,770.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,269,789 shares of company stock valued at $75,554,683. 26.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE WORK traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,505,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,236,065. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of -19.75 and a beta of -0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.48. Slack has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $40.07.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.12. Slack had a negative return on equity of 79.21% and a negative net margin of 87.91%. The company had revenue of $201.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.12 million. Slack’s revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Slack will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Slack from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Slack from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Slack from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Slack from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Slack from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.09.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

