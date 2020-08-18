Trexquant Investment LP Buys New Shares in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 93,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,936,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Centene by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,354,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,080,000 after purchasing an additional 13,078,726 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Centene by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,458,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,058,000 after purchasing an additional 7,617,774 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Centene by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,929,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,586,000 after buying an additional 5,898,593 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in shares of Centene by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 16,230,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,257,000 after buying an additional 5,323,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Centene by 330.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,532,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,066,000 after buying an additional 5,015,840 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNC traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $64.12. 1,497,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,993,306. Centene Corp has a 12 month low of $41.62 and a 12 month high of $74.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.94 and a 200 day moving average of $63.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $37.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.73.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.48 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Centene Corp will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Centene from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $72.50 price objective on shares of Centene in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Centene currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.92.

In related news, EVP Kenneth A. Burdick sold 35,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $2,307,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brandy Burkhalter sold 8,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $536,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 212,861 shares of company stock worth $13,843,387 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

