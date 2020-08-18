Trexquant Investment LP Buys New Shares in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 51,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,088,000. Sempra Energy comprises approximately 0.4% of Trexquant Investment LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SRE. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Sempra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Sempra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.06.

NYSE:SRE traded down $2.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $129.68. 1,697,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,861,910. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $88.00 and a 12 month high of $161.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $124.28 and a 200 day moving average of $128.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $38.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.72.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.01). Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 38.49%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sempra Energy news, Director Andres Conesa bought 2,700 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $129.44 per share, with a total value of $349,488.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,596.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael N. Mears bought 2,000 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $131.83 per share, for a total transaction of $263,660.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,660. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

Further Reading: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.