Trexquant Investment LP Has $6.19 Million Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 1,820.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,130 shares during the quarter. Lam Research accounts for approximately 0.4% of Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $6,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional raised its stake in Lam Research by 137.8% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Lam Research by 371.0% during the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LRCX shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $270.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Nomura increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.38.

NASDAQ:LRCX traded up $5.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $379.08. 1,409,078 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,087,635. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $181.38 and a 12 month high of $387.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $352.10 and a 200 day moving average of $295.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $54.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.39.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.58. Lam Research had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 49.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 20.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 10,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.00, for a total value of $3,676,617.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 5,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.52, for a total transaction of $2,035,264.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,414 shares of company stock worth $19,832,146. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.