Trexquant Investment LP Makes New $10.34 Million Investment in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 115,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,337,000. CarMax makes up about 0.7% of Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.07% of CarMax as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of CarMax by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,980,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,102,000 after buying an additional 2,454,260 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CarMax by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,107,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,115,000 after buying an additional 1,605,516 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CarMax by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 8,190,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,888,000 after buying an additional 1,442,720 shares in the last quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL bought a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,761,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 985,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,024,000 after purchasing an additional 355,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CarMax stock traded up $1.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $105.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,178,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,751,861. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.57. CarMax, Inc has a 1 year low of $37.59 and a 1 year high of $106.74. The company has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 19th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. CarMax had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CarMax, Inc will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on KMX. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $87.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $89.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.67.

In related news, EVP Eric M. Margolin sold 23,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total transaction of $2,421,247.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,993,590.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.15, for a total transaction of $3,455,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,989 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,136.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 536,080 shares of company stock worth $51,564,723 over the last ninety days. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

