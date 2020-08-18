Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 41,535 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $7,662,000. Mcdonald’s makes up about 0.5% of Trexquant Investment LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2,462.5% in the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 205 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 119.4% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MCD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Monday, June 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $210.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.00.

Shares of MCD stock traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $208.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,613,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,403,563. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1-year low of $124.23 and a 1-year high of $221.01. The company has a market cap of $154.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $193.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.32.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.10). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 53.94%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 63.78%.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

