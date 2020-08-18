Trexquant Investment LP Purchases Shares of 27,162 Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,162 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,351,000. Northrop Grumman makes up about 0.6% of Trexquant Investment LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,709,638 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,727,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666,917 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,818,653 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,760,434,000 after acquiring an additional 629,137 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at about $21,230,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5,176.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 286,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $86,692,000 after acquiring an additional 281,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 902,648 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $273,096,000 after acquiring an additional 246,678 shares in the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOC traded down $2.30 on Monday, hitting $339.76. 628,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,072,947. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $314.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $328.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.35. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $263.31 and a 12 month high of $385.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 0.78.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $6.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.32 by $0.69. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.24% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $8.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.06 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP David T. Perry sold 5,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.83, for a total transaction of $1,663,891.53. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,499.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $405.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet raised Northrop Grumman from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Cowen raised Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $373.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $385.00.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

