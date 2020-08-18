Trexquant Investment LP Raises Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,830 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,453 shares during the quarter. Intuit comprises 0.7% of Trexquant Investment LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Intuit were worth $10,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 278 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU stock traded up $2.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $308.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 714,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,423,256. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.68 and a 52-week high of $314.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $300.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $79.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.75, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.03.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The software maker reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.60 by ($0.11). Intuit had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.99%.

In related news, SVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 18,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.09, for a total value of $5,167,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,717,618.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 337 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.10, for a total value of $98,100.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,042. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on INTU. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $308.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Intuit from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Intuit from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Intuit from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.06.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

