Trexquant Investment LP Takes Position in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 266,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,362,000. Conagra Brands accounts for approximately 0.7% of Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.05% of Conagra Brands at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Conagra Brands by 228.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,007,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,449,000 after purchasing an additional 701,401 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Conagra Brands by 31.2% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Conagra Brands by 5.2% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in Conagra Brands by 6.9% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 32,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in Conagra Brands by 5.0% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 13,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 111,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $3,998,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 280,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,113,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert G. Wise sold 18,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $653,435.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,621.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 364,422 shares of company stock valued at $13,145,465. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CAG traded up $0.27 on Monday, reaching $38.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,878,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,193,623. Conagra Brands Inc has a 1 year low of $22.83 and a 1 year high of $38.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.76.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be given a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.28%.

CAG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Conagra Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.29.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

