Tricida Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:TCDA)

Tricida Inc (NASDAQ:TCDA) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 2,263 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 910% compared to the average volume of 224 call options.

Shares of TCDA stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.50. 47,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 726,462. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.33. The company has a current ratio of 11.52, a quick ratio of 11.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Tricida has a 52-week low of $12.91 and a 52-week high of $44.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $709.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.23.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by $0.30. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tricida will post -4.7 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tricida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Tricida in a research note on Sunday, August 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Tricida from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Tricida from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.67.

In related news, CEO Gerrit Klaerner sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.97, for a total value of $103,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 551,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,317,806.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $317,800. 70.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Tricida in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Tricida in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Tricida in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Tricida by 100.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Tricida in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

About Tricida

Tricida, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). It has completed a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of TRC101 in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis.

