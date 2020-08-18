TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) Director Sells $351,700.00 in Stock

TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) Director H Raymond Bingham sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total transaction of $351,700.00.

H Raymond Bingham also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TriNet Group alerts:

On Tuesday, August 4th, H Raymond Bingham sold 5,000 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total transaction of $327,900.00.

TriNet Group stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $69.80. The company had a trading volume of 257,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,750. TriNet Group Inc has a 12 month low of $27.79 and a 12 month high of $73.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $1.04. TriNet Group had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 60.66%. The company had revenue of $335.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. TriNet Group’s revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that TriNet Group Inc will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on TNET shares. Zacks Investment Research raised TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on TriNet Group from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on TriNet Group from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TNET. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new position in TriNet Group in the 1st quarter worth $755,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the 1st quarter valued at $953,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its holdings in TriNet Group by 32.4% during the first quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 443,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,694,000 after acquiring an additional 108,357 shares during the period. Finally, ARP Americas LP grew its position in TriNet Group by 82.5% during the first quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 17,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 8,082 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.