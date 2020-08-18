Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Position Reduced by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,612,326 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 87,674 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.24% of Union Pacific worth $272,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 100.0% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $37,000. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Cfra cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $172.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.13.

UNP stock traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $193.87. 3,562,948 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,905,805. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $105.08 and a 52 week high of $195.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $174.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total transaction of $774,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,730,784. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.08, for a total transaction of $855,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,477,548.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

