Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,788,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 9,192 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $302,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 121,947 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $17,199,000 after acquiring an additional 6,769 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its stake in Union Pacific by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 27,975 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,730,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. AXA grew its stake in Union Pacific by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 353,838 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $49,905,000 after buying an additional 7,973 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 7,754.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 53,329 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $9,016,000 after buying an additional 52,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Union Pacific by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 17,975 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,039,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. 78.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

UNP stock traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $193.87. 3,562,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,905,805. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $174.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.89. The stock has a market cap of $131.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.08 and a fifty-two week high of $195.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. Union Pacific’s revenue was down 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UNP. Benchmark lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $154.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Stephens lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.13.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total transaction of $774,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,730,784. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.08, for a total value of $855,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,477,548.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.