United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by CSat Investment Advisory L.P.

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lowered its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,469 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UPS. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 69.5% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 104.8% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UPS. Stephens lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $119.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Standpoint Research downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.17.

United Parcel Service stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $160.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,402,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,928,449. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.77 and its 200 day moving average is $105.84. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $162.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $20.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 53.65%.

In related news, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 9,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total value of $1,563,648.75. Also, CEO Carol B. Tome bought 10,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $99.33 per share, with a total value of $1,003,233.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,865.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

