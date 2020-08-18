United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stake Cut by Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 723 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises about 1.2% of Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UPS. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 69.5% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 104.8% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $34,000. 54.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 9,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total transaction of $1,563,648.75. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 7,766 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total transaction of $1,217,475.82. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UPS traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $160.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,728,952. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $162.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $128.91 and its 200-day moving average is $106.51.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.06. The business had revenue of $20.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 156.85%. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.65%.

UPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $118.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.17.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

