United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) to post earnings of $2.09 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for United Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.92 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.40. United Therapeutics reported earnings per share of $3.01 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that United Therapeutics will report full year earnings of $10.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.09 to $12.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $9.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.58 to $11.71. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover United Therapeutics.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.41. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $362.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.63 earnings per share. United Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on UTHR shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.67.

In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.91, for a total transaction of $1,179,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,607.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Judy D. Olian sold 4,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $563,569.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,110.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 239,110 shares of company stock valued at $28,491,296 over the last three months. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UTHR. CWM LLC increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 696.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 139.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 198.3% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. 97.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ UTHR traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $110.75. The company had a trading volume of 206,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a current ratio of 7.43. United Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $75.58 and a 1-year high of $127.79. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.38 and a 200-day moving average of $107.61.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

