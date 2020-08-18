United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $361.72 Million

Equities research analysts expect United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) to post sales of $361.72 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for United Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $348.19 million to $381.00 million. United Therapeutics reported sales of $401.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that United Therapeutics will report full year sales of $1.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.45 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for United Therapeutics.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 30.04%. The company had revenue of $362.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut United Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.67.

In other news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 4,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total value of $563,569.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,490 shares in the company, valued at $436,110.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.91, for a total value of $1,179,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,607.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 239,110 shares of company stock valued at $28,491,296 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 696.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $28,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 139.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 198.3% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $69,000. 97.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.75. 206,430 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 571,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a current ratio of 7.43. United Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $75.58 and a 52 week high of $127.79. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.61.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

