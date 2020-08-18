UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Shares Acquired by Banco de Sabadell S.A

Banco de Sabadell S.A increased its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 62.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 70,422 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,088 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 2.7% of Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $20,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 556.3% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 105 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 253.7% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 145 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 140.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 132 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 33.3% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 400 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CFO John F. Rex sold 22,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.43, for a total value of $6,839,126.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,684,750.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.59, for a total transaction of $4,808,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 159,215 shares in the company, valued at $51,042,736.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,186 shares of company stock worth $36,658,101 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:UNH traded down $3.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $320.51. 2,767,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,663,912. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a one year low of $187.72 and a one year high of $324.57. The company has a market capitalization of $307.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $304.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $285.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. The company had revenue of $62.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

A number of brokerages have commented on UNH. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $341.00 to $384.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.46.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

