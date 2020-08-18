UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Shares Bought by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,235 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,132 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises 1.0% of Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $16,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,117,086 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $329,485,000 after acquiring an additional 150,625 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 62.5% during the second quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 70,422 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,610,000 after purchasing an additional 27,088 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 13,173 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,280,836 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $377,784,000 after purchasing an additional 13,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 991 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH traded down $3.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $320.51. 2,767,990 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,663,912. The stock has a market cap of $307.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $304.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a twelve month low of $187.72 and a twelve month high of $324.57.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The firm had revenue of $62.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UNH. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $293.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $384.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $371.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $341.00 to $384.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.46.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 59,012 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.04, for a total value of $18,119,044.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 909,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,117,475.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 22,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.43, for a total transaction of $6,839,126.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,684,750.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,186 shares of company stock worth $36,658,101 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

