US Xpress Enterprises Inc (NYSE:USX) Insider Sells $114,256.08 in Stock

US Xpress Enterprises Inc (NYSE:USX) insider Lisa M. Pate sold 10,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $114,256.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

USX traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $10.40. The company had a trading volume of 588,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,177. The firm has a market cap of $515.84 million, a P/E ratio of -43.21 and a beta of 2.34. US Xpress Enterprises Inc has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $11.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $422.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.27 million. US Xpress Enterprises had a negative net margin of 0.62% and a negative return on equity of 0.86%. On average, analysts predict that US Xpress Enterprises Inc will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on USX. BofA Securities raised shares of US Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of US Xpress Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of US Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America raised shares of US Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of US Xpress Enterprises from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of USX. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in US Xpress Enterprises by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 7,864 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of US Xpress Enterprises by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 11,718 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of US Xpress Enterprises by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 30,655 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of US Xpress Enterprises by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 137,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 22,504 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of US Xpress Enterprises by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 279,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 25,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.74% of the company’s stock.

US Xpress Enterprises Company Profile

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

