US Xpress Enterprises Inc (NYSE:USX) Insider Sells $114,256.08 in Stock

US Xpress Enterprises Inc (NYSE:USX) insider Lisa M. Pate sold 10,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $114,256.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
USX traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $10.40. The company had a trading volume of 588,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,177. The firm has a market cap of $515.84 million, a P/E ratio of -43.21 and a beta of 2.34. US Xpress Enterprises Inc has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $11.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.
US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $422.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.27 million. US Xpress Enterprises had a negative net margin of 0.62% and a negative return on equity of 0.86%. On average, analysts predict that US Xpress Enterprises Inc will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of USX. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in US Xpress Enterprises by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 7,864 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of US Xpress Enterprises by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 11,718 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of US Xpress Enterprises by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 30,655 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of US Xpress Enterprises by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 137,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 22,504 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of US Xpress Enterprises by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 279,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 25,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.74% of the company’s stock.
US Xpress Enterprises Company Profile
U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.
