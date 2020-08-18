Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) is Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV’s 7th Largest Position

Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV cut its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,044 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $5,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Shares of VXF traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.42. 1,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,783. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.87. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $74.19 and a 52-week high of $133.06.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

