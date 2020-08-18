Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by Phillips Financial Management LLC

Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,377 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.01. 302,641 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,834,002. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $28.46 and a 12 month high of $44.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.13 and a 200-day moving average of $38.16.

