Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by Hoover Financial Advisors Inc.

Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Hoover Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4,268.8% in the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,910,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,224,170. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.10. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

