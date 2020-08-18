Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 3.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,289,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 406,201 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $407,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.47 on Monday, reaching $44.16. 6,255,443 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,283,115. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $45.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.50 and its 200-day moving average is $39.10.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Article: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.