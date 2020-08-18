Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Sold by Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 25.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,282 shares during the quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $33,312,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 80.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $788,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 76,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VGIT stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $70.51. 567,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 921,284. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.69 and a fifty-two week high of $70.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.80.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

