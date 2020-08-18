Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Bought by Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 17.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.2% of Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VB. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $158.22. 7,812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,206,744. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $95.51 and a twelve month high of $170.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.49.

