Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s Largest Position

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 61,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,675 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 9.6% of Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,668,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 8,130 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 58,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,366,000 after acquiring an additional 15,205 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.8% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 38,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,018,000 after acquiring an additional 7,565 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $518,000.

Shares of VOO traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $311.26. 82,561 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,670,040. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $296.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $277.10. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $200.55 and a 12 month high of $311.59.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

