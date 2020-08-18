Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.0% of Financial Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $30,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Phillips Financial Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 43,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,410,000 after buying an additional 12,397 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 50.1% in the second quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 21,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,110,000 after acquiring an additional 7,192 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 457.2% during the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 39,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,211,000 after acquiring an additional 32,457 shares during the period. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.5% during the second quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter.

VOO traded up $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $311.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,395,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,649,463. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $296.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $277.10. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $200.55 and a 52-week high of $311.59.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

