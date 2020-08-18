Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 1.9% of Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 437.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 413.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 102.9% during the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 16.7% during the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,400.0% during the second quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $171.92. 179,035 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,455,565. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $109.49 and a 12 month high of $172.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.40.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

