Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Acquires 2,810 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 233,638 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,810 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for about 1.4% of Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $33,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 235.1% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 11,505 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 8,072 shares during the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 177.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 46,176 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,677,000 after buying an additional 29,526 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 53,263 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,701,000 after purchasing an additional 7,670 shares during the period. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,201 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON stock traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $157.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,868,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,694,274. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.08 and a 52-week high of $184.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $150.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $112.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.02.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HON shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Cowen started coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Honeywell International from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Honeywell International from $150.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.89.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

